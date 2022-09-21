ITA volunteers photo

ITA volunteers gather following a project.

 Contributed photo

The nonprofit organization Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is looking for volunteers for a trail maintenance project for National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24.

ITA is recruiting volunteers for a project on Boulder Meadows, a picturesque section of the Idaho Centennial Trail in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. The volunteer crew will work to improve the tread and brush the trail. Afterwards, the crew will enjoy refreshments together to celebrate public lands. No experience necessary to join. Visit https://idahotrailsassociation.org/event/boulder-meadows-fall/ to sign up.

