KAMIAH -- We are in the season of celebrating family. Last month was Mother’s Day, then Memorial Day and soon, Father’s Day. We hope all the ladies had a wonderful Mother’s Day! We love you and appreciate all you do for us and our world. You serve so selflessly with great grace and kindness.
Many families celebrate and remember fallen warriors who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for the freedom and for peace we need so desperately. Father’s Day will be here before we know it, a day to celebrate the men in our lives who provide, love and protect us.
We have been quarantined with some of our family and separated from other parts these past weeks. I hope you have grown closer with each other, realized the value of each other and have enriched your relationships. Maybe we have also realized some strains and weaknesses in our relationships. Awareness is not a bad thing ... we just need to take some positive action and move in the right direction with this new awareness. I have experienced a breakthrough during this season! I had an event occur in my youth and I interpreted it as rejection and disloyalty. The emotions have been negative and have hampered some of my relationships in general, they have even threatened my connection with some people closest to me. God revealed my need for healing and a new perspective. I am excited for my future, now I will be able to celebrate family even better.
Maybe there were events that wounded you in the past. Today is a day of healing and restoration. God wants us to be free. Free from the past and free to run into the future at full speed. Jesus did come to set us free. Freedom is sweet! I pray God will heal you and give you new freedom and peace in this season of celebrating family! If you need help just reach out, many are ready to help you find greater peace and freedom!
