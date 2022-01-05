GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will meet Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at The Trails restaurant in Grangeville, 101 East Main Street.
Featured speaker will be Denise Chacko, who will talk on her spiritual and geographical journey to Grangeville. Originally from Pakistan, she is married to Freddy Chacko, youth pastor at the Grangeville Christian Church.
For information: 208-983-0927, Ima Wikoff.
