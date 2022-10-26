Child safety was the focus of a Sept. 19-22 swing through Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah and Orofino to check car seats, sponsored by Safe Start Infant and Child Health & Safety, along with area hospitals. In Grangeville, the seat check was held Thursday, Sept. 22, and cosponsored by Syringa Hospital, Buckle Up for Life and the Idaho Transportation Department. Around 75 people attended, and the event is planned again for next spring. According to event spokesperson Liz Montgomery, along with additional donors, she wanted to thank Alison at Sunrise Espresso for hosting Mason Mocha day in April, “as we also used the donations from that event to serve the Grangeville community. We do plan to be back this spring!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.