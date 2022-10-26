Child safety was the focus of a Sept. 19-22 swing through Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah and Orofino to check car seats, sponsored by Safe Start Infant and Child Health & Safety, along with area hospitals. In Grangeville, the seat check was held Thursday, Sept. 22, and cosponsored by Syringa Hospital, Buckle Up for Life and the Idaho Transportation Department. Around 75 people attended, and the event is planned again for next spring. According to event spokesperson Liz Montgomery, along with additional donors, she wanted to thank Alison at Sunrise Espresso for hosting Mason Mocha day in April, “as we also used the donations from that event to serve the Grangeville community. We do plan to be back this spring!”

