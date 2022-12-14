Local girls have been participating in a competition cheer team and recently attended special events outside of Idaho County. Audra Wellard, Aubrey Schmadeka and Ashlyn Schmadeka all participated in the Little Vandals cheer event held last month at the University of Idaho. The Schmadeka girls, along with Kaidin Slover, also took part in the Clarkston Lighted Christmas parade. Aubrey and Ashlyn are the daughters of Seth and Kerstin Schmadeka of Grangeville; Audra is the daughter of Joe and Nicole Wellard of Grangeville; and Kaidin is the daughter of Jeremy and Nichele Slover, also of Grangeville.

