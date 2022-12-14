Local girls have been participating in a competition cheer team and recently attended special events outside of Idaho County. Audra Wellard, Aubrey Schmadeka and Ashlyn Schmadeka all participated in the Little Vandals cheer event held last month at the University of Idaho. The Schmadeka girls, along with Kaidin Slover, also took part in the Clarkston Lighted Christmas parade. Aubrey and Ashlyn are the daughters of Seth and Kerstin Schmadeka of Grangeville; Audra is the daughter of Joe and Nicole Wellard of Grangeville; and Kaidin is the daughter of Jeremy and Nichele Slover, also of Grangeville.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.