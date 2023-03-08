GRANGEVILLE — The Chess Tournament is set for Friday, March 24, at Saint Peter and Paul’s Parish Center in Grangeville.

Volunteers are needed to help with the last stages of marketing and fundraising. Email SandyTheChessGuy@gmail.com to volunteer to help.

