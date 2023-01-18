GRANGEVILLE — Sandy “The Chess Guy” is running the 7th Annual Holiday Family Chess Tournament at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Parish Center in Grangeville, 330 S. B Street, on Friday, March 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

There will be many sections competing within an open section allowing for prizes, including cash, for the top three students. Though this is mainly for beginners and students, adults are also welcome to compete, as well. There is a $10 entrance fee with 20% off for those who register online at https://tinyurl.com/7thAnnualChessT.

