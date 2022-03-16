KOOSKIA — Jarrett J. Krosoczka, a best-selling author/illustrator of more than 40 children’s books, will visit Kooskia and Kamiah, on March 22-23. He will conduct school assemblies, workshops, community presentations and a book signing. The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is funding his visit through their community programs grant, according to Sharlene Johnson, UYLC’s executive director.
“Krosoczka creates books with humor, heart, and deep respect for his young readers” according to a biography on the Authors Unbound website (https://authorsunbound.com). His popular titles include ‘Hey Kiddo’, ‘The Lunch Lady’ series, and ‘The Jedi Academy.’ “‘Hey, Kiddo’, a graphic novel, is a memoir about growing up in a family grappling with addiction and finding the art that helps you survive,” according to Authors Unbound.
“We are pleased to bring such an accomplished author as Jarrett J. Krosoczka to talk, with humor and candor, about such relevant and difficult topics as addiction and resilience,” said Johnson.
“My imagination saved my life,” said Krosoczka, in his TED talk – “Imagining Beyond Your Circumstances”. Krosoczka described the challenges and setbacks he had growing up. He said, “when I was a kid, I loved to draw; the best artist I knew was my mother.” Unfortunately, his mother was addicted to heroin. With his mother in and out of his life and an absent father, his grandparents adopted him at a young age and raised him.
Krosoczka found solace in reading books and drawing, putting his imagination on paper. “My best friends in life were the characters I read about in books.” Encouragement from a well-known children’s book author, who visited his school, and the kindness of one of his teachers helped Krosoczka to believe in himself.
Bailey Schuster, the UYLC teen center coordinator, has worked with the schools to offer his program. “I’m really excited to bring him here,” she said.
Krosoczka will spend Tuesday, March 22 in the Clearwater Valley Schools, with students aged K-12, leading workshops and an assembly. On March 23, students in grades 6-12 will have an assembly with Krosoczka. Each child at school the day Krosoczka comes will receive a free copy of one of his books, geared for the child’s age.
Krosoczka will also offer a free community talk in Kooskia on Tuesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. at the CVES multipurpose room. Anyone with an interest in his message of hope and overcoming adversity is welcome to attend.
At 6 p.m., after the talk, children can take their books to the CVES library where Krosoczka will be on hand to autograph them. Tuesday night is family night at the annual Scholastic Book Fair, according to Dani Johnson, CVES library manager.
“This year is going to be an awesome partnership with UYLC,” she said. Johnson also noted some of Krosoczka’s books are on CVES library’s shelves. “The kids are really fond of the ‘Lunch Lady’ series,” Johnson said. She hopes the book signing with the popular author will generate some excitement about the book fair.
The book fair will be held the week of March 21-25, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, is family night at the book fair, with extended hours until 7 p.m., to tie in with the author’s visit. Johnson encourages anyone in the community to browse or buy children’s books during the book fair. A percentage of the money raised comes back to the school to help the CVES library.
