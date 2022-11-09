RIGGINS — A Chili and Salsa Cookoff is being held Saturday, Dec. 3, 3-5 p.m., as a fundraiser for the Riggins EMS and Dive Team. This event is sponsored by Harris CPAs.
Join in for family fun, face painting, hot chocolate, ambulance tours, free BP readings and free blood glucose testing. Sample each entry for a donation and cast a vote for the winning entry. To enter, email cody@rigginsambulance.org.
