GRANGEVILLE — A chili cookoff and Super Bowl party are set for Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Anyone wanting to enter a chili in the cookoff call or text Terri at 208-451-0380. Cookoff entries will have a $10 fee with the proceeds to be distributed among the top three winners.
