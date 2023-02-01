GRANGEVILLE — A chili cookoff and Super Bowl party are set for Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Anyone wanting to enter a chili in the cookoff call or text Terri at 208-451-0380. Cookoff entries will have a $10 fee with the proceeds to be distributed among the top three winners.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments