KAMIAH — Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) noted its thorough enjoyment in being part of Kamiah 2022 BBQ Days, stating, “The large crowds that came for the parade, the variety of vendors, the auction, the arts throughout town, the BBQ in the evening were amazing.”

Nine CIAA artists/photographers participated in the CIAA Art Show at Central Idaho Insurance Agency. Viewers of the arts were given the opportunity to choose their favorite photograph and favorite painting. David Martin, from Clearwater, was chosen for Peoples’ Choice for Best Photo for his “Painted by an Angel,” a photo taken at Mt Zion National Park. Doug Boomer, from Kamiah, received Peoples’ Choice for Best Painting with his realistic, detailed, acrylic painting of “Fishing Gear.”

