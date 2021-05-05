Hope House Children’s Home of Marsing is seeking a location for camping between June 18 and July 16 for a total 14 days. The organization will pay for the use of the land.
For information on the organization’s requirements for what amenities they need, contact Hope House: P.O. Box 550, Marsing ID 83639; 1-208-890-500 or 1-208-896-4673.
