KAMIAH — The Upper Clearwater Ministerial Association is sponsoring Christian comedian Brad Stine for a performance on Thursday, Sept. 16, at The Life Center in Kamiah at 7 p.m. Help is needed in sponsoring the performance. For information, contact Pastor Kevin Davis at 208-553-5406.

