GRANGEVILLE — What started as a seed of a dream and seven children took root, grew and blossomed into a full school with 31 students.
Cornerstone Christian Learning Center (CCLC) opened its doors in 2015 as an outreach ministry at The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene (GCOTN). That first year, the school housed preschool and kindergarten. Now, the school offers education for students in preschool through grade five.
“We’ve been able to add a grade each year as the oldest students transitioned into the next grade,” explained Pete DeSantis, volunteer school administrator at CCLC.
This school year, the church renovated its downstairs to make separate classrooms for preschool; kindergarten; first and second grades; and third, fourth and fifth grades.
DeSantis, as well as church members Dan VanLeeuwen, Don Sorensen and Troy Benefield assisted with renovations. Students eat lunch in the upstairs fellowship hall, have chapel in the sanctuary and recess in a fenced play area when weather permits.
“We’ve been blessed with growth, a supportive church body and pastor, and wonderful teachers, not to mention students and parents,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis has 25 years of experience in the correctional system and 36 years under his belt on boards and committees, as well as construction project experience. He said he and his wife, Margaret, do not have grandchildren, so “we’ve adopted the school children as our own.”
The hope for the future is to build a separate school building with a gymnasium, classroom and kitchen, on the back church lot.
“That is our goal, but, of course, we need to go forward as God leads – it all needs to be his will,” DeSantis said.
Currently, preschool is taught by Lisa Summers, of Kamiah, who has 25 years of experience. Her youngest son, Anthony, attends school at CCLC.
“I’m super excited to be here. It’s an amazing school,” she said.
Kindergarten is instructed by Grangeville newcomer Liz Jackson, who recently moved with her family from Nevada. Her husband is the new E-Free Church pastor.
“It’s been such a blessing from God to be here,” she said. “I love the small class size and the one-on-one time I have with the children.”
Michelle Thanstrom, first and second grade teacher, has been with CCLC since it first opened. She homeschooled both of her grown children.
“I love coming to work,” she said. “It’s not like a job. It is a joy to be here.”
Kristin Hauger, who taught for many years at White Bird and Grangeville Elementary Middle schools, is the fourth-fifth-sixth-grade teacher. Her son, Kevin, has been at CCLC since it started, and she is in her fourth year at the school.
“I am so glad there is another option for education in our town,” she said. “Not every student learns the same way, and we offer a different type of learning environment.”
Hauger said she enjoys working in a peaceful atmosphere and has the chance to get to know the children throughout several years and help them succeed in the areas they need help in or are gifted in.
“I also work with a great group of people,” she emphasized.
Joan Haaland provides operations assistance at the school, while Carol Schmidt tutors and works with children as needed. Both have extensive educational backgrounds. GCOTN associate pastor Mary Bales is the school chaplain. Roxy Heath provides lunchroom and recess duty, as well as childcare.
Currently, DeSantis is in the process of applying for a conditional use permit from the City of Grangeville to add grades six, seven and eight.
“Again, it’s all about following God’s lead,” he said. “We’ve thus far been very blessed.”
