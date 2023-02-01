WHITE BIRD — White Bird community members plan to establish a Christian school in White Bird, to begin in the fall of this year. A place to meet has been provided by the White Bird Recreation Board.

The school will be nonprofit and will use one room in the building with a minmum of 20 students. The new school will cover the increased cost of utilities and do the cleaning of the building. The school has voted to pay for a teachers’ salary for a three-year period, at which time the needs will ve reassessed.

