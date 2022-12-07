GRANGEVILLE — Poor weather caused the pre-scheduled Christmas crafts night at Grangeville Centennial Library to be postponed from last week. St. Nick’s Christmas Craft Night has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, 3-7 p.m., or until crafts are gone. Crafts, stories, cookies and more will be part of the family night event.

