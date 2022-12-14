GRANGEVILLE — Pastor Ben Boeckl will host a drop-in communion service at Grangeville Church of the Nazarene between 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. For those attending, the Christmas story will be read and participants will be led in communion. After receiving communion, attendees can pray in the sanctuary for as long as they like before leaving.
