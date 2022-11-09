RIGGINS — The Christmas Giving Tree will be set up at Riggins WhiteWater Market the week of Nov. 13. Take a tag, buy a gift for a child, and take gifts unwrapped to Riggins City Hall. Gifts and food boxes will be distributed on Dec. 15.

In addition to the Christmas Giving Tree, there is a new opportunity to help a family with material needs through the Purposity App. Follow these steps: 1) download the app, 2) follow the Salmon River Joint School District 243, 3) read an inspiring story and help with a click, or request forms from the school offices or city hall. Examples of gifts: diapers, car seats, bedding, specific clothing item, shoes, hats, etc. Contact Elizabeth Galli, District School Counselor/Homeless Liaison at 208-630-6025, ext. 5102.

