Rain did not dampen spirits, nor attendance, at Sunday night’s Dec. 11 Cottonwood Christmas celebration. A series of floats featuring Cottonwood ambulance and fire departments, local businesses, area royalty and community groups went through downtown. This was followed by a gathering at the community hall where cookies and treats were served, live music was played, and kids could meet and take pictures with Santa Claus.
