GRANGEVILLE — I had a wonderful childhood. The older I get, the more I realize this. Growing up on seven rural acres on the banks of Dakota Creek in Custer, Wash., was a dream. Christmastime was no exception.
There were church programs, chopping down Christmas trees, school choir concerts, nativity plays, making sugar cookies, having friends from church and school over, get-togethers with neighbors, gift exchanges, roller skating parties, making foil covered cardboard stars for the top of the tree, sledding in the snow, caroling, getting and sending cards, and, one of my favorite traditions, stockings.
I’ve mentioned before that my mom was fairly no-nonsense. She would not tell me there definitely was a Santa Claus. My mischievous and fun-loving dad would not tell me there wasn’t one. We always opened our family gifts on Christmas Eve and, every year, our stockings were magically filled Christmas morning. We didn’t have “special” custom stockings — they were inexpensive red and white see-through mesh ones that we hanged on the fireplace mantle. My mom — errr, Santa Claus — was good with stocking stuffers. This is a gift I inherited, and stockings on Christmas morning are one of my girls’ favorite traditions. (At first, my husband was not excited: growing up with seven siblings, stocking contents consisted of an orange and some nuts. I reminded him of Laura Ingalls Wilder being ecstatic with a tin cup, a penny and a peppermint candy stick. Anyway, I think he has enjoyed stockings much more in the past 28 years than he did as a child).
In 1999, when my youngest daughter, Hailey was born, and Avery was almost 7, I made our family stockings.
Now, I am not good at sewing and I’m not a great crafter, but this was important to me. I wanted special stockings. I purchased a panel of Christmas material with bears on it at Family Bazaar, along with green felt and gold glitter glue, and thread and thick, shiny burgundy ribbon at Melinda’s Fabric — two former Grangeville businesses.
At nighttime when the girls were asleep. I made a cardboard pattern and used it to cut out stockings on the material and the felt. I hand-sewed the two sides together, using the ribbon at the top where I would write our names in gold glitter glue. The bears — all four different —seemed masculine, so I sewed tiny burgundy ribbon bows on three of their heads. I made a loop for hanging from extra material. Those stockings are not perfect, but they have served us for 21 years now.
And even though there’s no one left in our household who believes a jolly, round, red-suited, white-bearded man sneaks in and leaves gifts, every year late on Christmas Eve — and not before — those family stockings are magically filled with wrapped gifts that may include packs of gum, lip gloss, manicure sets, tiny puzzles, pens and paper, miniature toys, books, cartoon character Band-aids, flashlights, beef jerky, gift cards, tokens, earrings, pocket knives, Post-It notes, Silly Putty, bouncy balls, fingernail polish and more.
I still remember the thrill of a book of Life Savers, a tiny Madame Alexander doll with open and shut eyes and long eyelashes and a set of Fashion Plates (a clothing designing toy) on Christmas afternoon 1978 (Santa got busy and he didn’t quite get the stockings filled until we had dinner and this 10-year-old had a rest first).
Tradition is important, and it’s not always about the big gifts or even the gifts at all. It’s the labor of love that leads us on a journey where we blink, and 21 years have passed. Where we hang a brand new, handmade stocking in 1999, and turn around to hang it again in 2020.
Read about the history of Christmas stockings at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/the-legend-of-the-christmas-stocking-160854441/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.