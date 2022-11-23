Christmas swags are ready for purchase. The cost is $25, and they are available in red, red and gold, red and silver, or blue and silver. They will be ready for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 1. Contact Melissa at 208-935-5134 to preorder. The proceeds will go towards the CVHS class of 2028 safe and sober event.
