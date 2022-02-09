Chronic insomnia is a problem for many people. Even before the pandemic, the CDC reported that 1 in 3 American adults weren’t getting enough sleep. That’s millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Idahoans who aren’t getting some of the many benefits of good sleep. The right amount and quality of sleep can improve your concentration, memory, mood, and response to stressors. Conversely, chronic lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can increase your risk of accidents, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and can even lead to obesity.
Here are some ways you can get better sleep:
• Keep a regular sleep schedule — Go to bed and get up at about the same time every day, even on the weekends.
• Avoid social media or the news before bed — They can be stimulating or increase anger, anxiety and stress which can make it difficult to fall asleep.
• Avoid computers, cell phones, tablets, and televisions in the bedroom. The light from these devices can dysregulate your natural sleep cycle.
Consider these smaller steps to start developing good sleep habits:
• Try to add light stretches or a short meditation before bed.
• Stop using all screens at least one hour before bedtime.
• Fall asleep without listening to music or watching a video on your device.
• Use a real alarm clock (remember those?) instead of your smartphone alarm.
• Charge devices outside your bedroom overnight.
