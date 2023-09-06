LEWISTON — CHS Primeland has wrapped up their Harvest for Hunger campaign. This campaign concluded with a $62,000 donation to The Idaho Foodbank and 10 partner organizations that address food insecurity. This breaks Harvest for Hunger’s fundraising record from previous years. The portion of the funds donated directly to The Idaho Foodbank will provide food for up to 120,000 meals.
“The CHS Primeland community knows the importance of giving back, which is why we have this annual fundraising campaign,” said Ken Blakeman with CHS Primeland. “We love to support the work of these nonprofits that are getting food to the people in need.”
The Idaho Foodbank is grateful for the generosity of our agriculture community. In the last fiscal year, thirty-four percent of the food distributed by The Foodbank was donated by food manufacturers, distributors, and growers.
In addition to The Idaho Foodbank, the Harvest for Hunger donations from CHS Primeland benefitted Blue Mountain Action Council; J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank; North Palouse Community Food Bank; St. Mary’s Catholic Church; Asotin County Food Bank; Christian Life Fellowship, Inc; Garfield County Food Bank; Corner Cupboard; and Camas Prairie Food Bank, Inc.
“We appreciate this donation to support the work of The Idaho Foodbank and our hunger-relief partners in North Central Idaho,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “The commitment from the agricultural community to support our neighbors is inspiring.”
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.
