LEWISTON — CHS Primeland has wrapped up their Harvest for Hunger campaign. This campaign concluded with a $62,000 donation to The Idaho Foodbank and 10 partner organizations that address food insecurity. This breaks Harvest for Hunger’s fundraising record from previous years. The portion of the funds donated directly to The Idaho Foodbank will provide food for up to 120,000 meals.

“The CHS Primeland community knows the importance of giving back, which is why we have this annual fundraising campaign,” said Ken Blakeman with CHS Primeland. “We love to support the work of these nonprofits that are getting food to the people in need.”

