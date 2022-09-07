JWs knocking on a door photo

Wes and Brooklynn Sowell look forward to their door-to-door activity in Grangeville beginning Sept. 1 after a 30-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Contributed photo

Area Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause.

Idaho County Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.

