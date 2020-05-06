Places of worship are in stage one of Idaho Governor Little’s reopening of Idaho.
Those in charge need to meet, in part, the following criteria as they plan to open now through May 15:
•Identify how the place of worship will maintain the six-foot physical distancing requirements for staff, volunteers and worshippers for services and activities
• Consider directing members to seating or standing areas that is already properly distanced
•Consider the use of signage and barrier protection to limit movement and maintain distancing
•Directing the flow of traffic
•Offer more protected areas for more vulnerable people and offer them separate areas of entry and exit, or allow them to arrive and depart prior to, or after, other worshippers, although vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay home during stage 1.
•Consider separate service times for vulnerable populations
•Identify how services can be performed while limiting close interactions with volunteers and worshippers.
•Recommend worshippers refrain from hugging, handshaking, and other physical contact.
•Identify how the place of worship will provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene for staff, volunteers and worshippers.
•Ask all staff, volunteers and worshippers to self-monitor for fever or symptoms of COVID-19 and refrain from entering the building if there is any concern about possible infection.
The full list of procedures can be found on the Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 portal page. Log onto www.idahocountyfreepress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.