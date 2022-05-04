GRANGEVILLE — Central Art Association (CIAA) recently announced awards for the 2022 Spring Art Show that was held in April at Super 8. Fine arts judge, Liz Clark, awarded the best of show to Pearl Maxner for her watercolor “Marion Shephard.” Photography judge, Kristy DeYoung, awarded best of show to David Martin for his “Wild Blues.”
First-place awards in fine arts went to the following: Carrie Jo Rehfeld for her oil, “Sandpiper Reflection”; Doug Boomer for his acrylic, “Bales of Hay”; Jackie Zumalt for her watercolor, “Stand-Up”; Debra Barnett for her mixed media, “Elk Herd”. Second-place awards went to: Carrie Jo Rehfeld for her oil, “Cottonwood Butte”; Leah Harvey for her acrylic, “Hunting Along the Snake”; Suzie Barnett for her watercolor, “The New Girl”; Joy Perkins for her mixed media, “Looking Back.” Third-place awards went to: Doug Boomer for his oil, “Bear Claw” and for his acrylic, “Mustangs”; Suzie Barnett for her watercolor, “Day Gone By”; Kathryn Van Acker for her mixed media, “Geological.” Honorable mention awards for watercolor paintings were given to Stephanie Merrill for “Mustang” and to Pearl Maxner for “My Jewel.” The Gallery Award went to Pearl Maxner for her watercolor, “Ready for Show.”
People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice awards went to David Martin for his “Wild Blues”. The second Kid’s Choice award went to Sharon Dunlap for “The Contender”. Winner of the Raffle for Lola Phar’s original oil of “White Bird” was Ellamae Holes.
Photography ribbons were: First-and second-place to David Martin for his “Stars and Stripes” and “After the Storm,” respectively. Third-place awards went to Marlene O'Neill for her “O’Neill Sunset,” and to Sam Perkins for his “Looking Ahead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.