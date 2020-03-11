GRANGEVILLE -- Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) has set its 53rd Annual Spring Art Show for April 22, 23, 24 and 25.
The show is hosted by the Super 8 Hotel, in the conference room, 801 SW 1st St/HWY 95, Grangeville.
Entries will be accepted Wednesday, April 22, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and picked up Saturday, April 25, 4 p.m. (No later than 4:15 p.m., or by special pre-arrangement.) There will be a $5 charge per entry for CIAA members, for nonmembers $10 charge per entry. There is a limit of five entries per artist. CIAA charges a 10 percent commission on all sales.
Hung work must not exceed 10 pounds. Work must be original, not previously shown at the spring show and created within the past two years. No classwork will be accepted.
Prizes: “Best of Show” $75, “Blue Ribbon 1st” $15, “Gallery Award” 25 percent off custom framing; non-monetary, “People’s Choice,” and “Kids Choice” award, and “Honorable Mention Award.” Judge’s critique and appetizer buffet is set for Wednesday, April 22, 5-7 p.m.
Show hours are: Thursday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information contact Jackie Zumalt at 208 983-04238 or Sam or Joy Perkins at 208 935-2903 also, ciaa.idaho@gmail.com.
