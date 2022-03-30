GRANGEVILLE — Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA), celebrating 55 years of promoting artists, announces its Annual Spring Show and Sale, set for April 20, at the Super 8 Motel conference room in Grangeville.
Entries will be accepted Wednesday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; art pickup is Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per entry for CIAA members and $10 for nonmembers, with a limit of five entries per artist. All media are accepted. Work must be original work, not previously shown, created within the past two years. No classwork.
Prizes include Best of Show, $75; first-place in each category is $15 and 25% off custom framing for the Gallery Award; non-cash ribbons for People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, and Honorable Mention awards. Judge’s critique and potluck is set for Wednesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. The show is open to public April 21 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.), April 22 (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.), April 23 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m). Judges are Liz Clark—fine art, Kristina DeYoung—photography. Ellamae Holes is the CIAA featured artist. For information contact Sam or Joy Perkins at email ciaa.idaho@gmail.com, or Jackie Zumalt at 208-983-0438.
