GRANGEVILLE — The Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) will hold its Spring Art Show this week, at Super 8 Motel conference room, 801 S. W. 1st Street/Highway 95.

The show is set for Thursday, April 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday evening, April 22, is a complimentary appetizer buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. Silent auction and raffle ticket winner announcements will also take place at this time.

Ellamae Holes is this year’s featured artist. Show judges are Liz Clark and Kristy DeYoung.

The public is encouraged to attend. For information, email ciaa.idaho@gmail.com.

