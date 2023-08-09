KAMIAH — The 27th annual Central Idaho Quilter’s (CIQ) Quilt Show is Sept. 1 and 2. The show is open to all area quilters who would like to share their handiwork and is held in conjunction with Kamiah BBQ Days, held during Labor Day weekend.

Show hours are Saturday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. 1 p.m.

