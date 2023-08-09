KAMIAH — The 27th annual Central Idaho Quilter’s (CIQ) Quilt Show is Sept. 1 and 2. The show is open to all area quilters who would like to share their handiwork and is held in conjunction with Kamiah BBQ Days, held during Labor Day weekend.
Show hours are Saturday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. 1 p.m.
There is no limit to the number of items that can be entered; however, if there is an unusual number of entries, participants may be asked to cut back and choose a lesser number to enter. To display an antique quilt, it must be at least 60 years old (not judged).
Pick up entry forms at the Kamiah or Kooskia community libraries or the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce website at www.kamiahchamber.com. For information or an entry form, contact Moriah Hale at 208-791-2919 or Sandie Daeges at 208-816-6796.
Entries will be accepted Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-noon, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, corner of Idaho and 7th streets (side basement entrance across from the swimming pool). No entries will be accepted after this time. Item(s) must have name on the back. All items must be picked up at the close of the show on Sept. 2, beginning at 2 p.m., unless prior arrangements are made.
A “Quilter’s Emporium” will be available throughout the show, offering a variety of quilted items made by members of CIQ.
The CIQ has made a queen-size quilt that will be given away at the close of the show on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. There will be other items that will be drawn for, as well. Tickets will be available from quilt members at any time prior to the show, during the parade and at the show.
No admission will be charged; however, donations are appreciated. Your donation helps CIQ continue its community services.
For those interested in joining CIQ, contact Moriah Hale at 208-791-2919 or Pam McIntire at 208-553-6050. They meet the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Kamiah Senior Center, 125 Maple in Kamiah. Quilters of all skill levels are welcome.
