KAMIAH — The Central Idaho Quilters (CIQ) will hold their annual yard sale on Saturday, May 6, in conjunction with the Kamiah citywide yard sale. The sale will be at the Kamiah Senior Center, 125 Maple, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. There will be lots of fabrics and quilting notions for sale.

