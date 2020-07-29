GRANGEVILLE – Area residents are invited to visit The Circuit Rider's Tent, hosted by Grangeville's Open Air Worship, Aug. 14, 15, and 16, 6 p.m., each evening, at lot below Abundant Life Church, 319 E Main St., Grangeville.
“The tent is being constructed as an altar unto the Lord; a place for Jesus to commune with his people,” explained organizer Michael Stevens.
Though the tent will be open for prayer and worship all week with the community meetings taking place at the times mentioned above.
