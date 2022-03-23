GRANGEVILLE — For residents who use the Walco Transfer Station on the Mt. Idaho Grade, the City of Grangeville advises there are new operating hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

