KOOSKIA — City of Kooskia Spring Cleanup week has been set for May 2-9. Simmons Sanitation will place roll-off containers at the Kooskia City Park for customer convenience. Appliances may be put in the containers; however, all other metal must be cut into four- foot lengths, and all brush and boards must be cut into four-foot lengths. No pesticides, oils, paint or batteries. Those items would need to be taken directly to the Transfer Station in Kamiah between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

