Jacklyn Mager photo

Jacklyn Mager, Grangeville City Pool manager.

 Free Press photo

GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville city pool opens Sunday, June 11, with a free swim day.

The pool will have reduced hours from June 12 to June 16, open from 7 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. June 17 the pool will resume normal hours, open Saturday – Sunday 1 - 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. A detailed schedule with general swim and lesson times is online at www.grangeville.us.

