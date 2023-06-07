GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville city pool opens Sunday, June 11, with a free swim day.
The pool will have reduced hours from June 12 to June 16, open from 7 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. June 17 the pool will resume normal hours, open Saturday – Sunday 1 - 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. A detailed schedule with general swim and lesson times is online at www.grangeville.us.
The prices for lessons and pool time remain the same this year and are listed online.
Register for private lessons Saturday June 10, 9 – 11 a.m. at the city pool. Sign up for session 1 of group lessons at city hall. Sign up for sessions 2-5 at the pool starting June 12.
The manager this year is Jacklyn Mager with Emma Edwards as the assistant manager.
For information about the pool, visit www.grangeville.us or call city hall at 208-983-2851 before June 11 or the pool at 208-983-0935 after June 11.
