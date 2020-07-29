GRANGEVILLE – “It's been a very strange year for everyone, and that fact remains patently true for our Distinguished Young Woman of the Camas Prairie program, as well,” said volunteer organizer Kim Johnson.
In late June, DYW of the Camas Prairie held a digital qualifier program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am thrilled to announce that Clarissa Stevens of Grangeville will be representing our area at the state program this fall in Idaho Falls,” Johnson added.
The Free Press took some time recently to catch up with Stevens.
Stevens transferred from Grangeville High School to St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood (previously Summit Academy) last school year.
“It has been a great fit for me,” Stevens, who will be a senior this fall, said. “I really appreciate the people there; they are so kind and encouraging! At SJB the emphasis is placed on faith, family, and character development.”
Stevens started young with the DYW program as she served as sister, Rachael’s, “little sister” when Rachael was named DYW of the Camas Prairie in 2018.
“During the program as little sister, I got to be backstage with the girls during dress rehearsal and the night of the program,” Stevens explained. A little sister’s job is to help her contestant get ready and do their best on the big night.
“This definitely sparked my interest in the program; I loved the excitement and commitment displayed in each of the contestants,” Stevens stated. “I knew that I wanted to try out for DYW when I heard about Rachael’s experience at state and all the fun she had with the girls there. I observed that this experience had caused Rachael to grow in confidence and poise and I wanted to try it myself.”
Stevens also served as the Idaho County Fair First Princess in 2019, alongside queen, Naomi Connolley and second princess Madison Adams.
“This experience represents one of the best times in my life,” Stevens smiled. “I loved getting closer with those girls and getting to make a positive impact on my community and be a role model to younger girls. I will always cherish those memories.”
At SJB, Stevens participates in drama through the school play, although, unfortunately, it was cancelled this year due to COVID.
Also, as volunteer hours are required at SJB, Stevens has been working at Second Hand Treasures in Fenn (the academy’s thrift store), helping prepare for school activities, visiting and serving the elderly, helping with child care, and more.
“I have been involved in dance since I was little and am currently enrolled in a jazz dance class and solo class with Stars Dance Academy, taught by Lori Zechmann,” Stevens said. “I performed my dance solo, a lyrical/contemporary piece to the song Rise Up by Andrea Day, for my talent for the local DYW competition.”
She is also involved in babysitting, and house cleaning for friends and family members.
“I love spending time with friends and family, being outside, listening to music, meeting new people, engaging in any art form, such as painting, preparing food, dancing, and traveling,” she said.
In school, English is one of her favorite subjects.
“I love the literary aspect of it. I think stories are one of the best ways to learn so I love using my creativity to write. I enjoy classic as well as modern literature,” she stated. “Health science is also very interesting to me. I love learning how our bodies react to different foods and environments and I love nutrition. I’ve even considered pursuing a career as a nutritionist.”
Stevens said being involved in DYW has many benefits, beyond the scholarship money.
“This program has already helped me develop my confidence, adopt a go-getter mentality, and refine my social skills,” she emphasized. “The program also allows you to showcase and improve your talents, develop lifelong friendships, and gain opportunities for your future.”
Stevens said she is looking forward to performing her dance solo as her talent this year.
“Artistic expression has always been important to me, so I am very excited to engage in it in this way. I am especially glad that I am dancing to the song Rise Up. The lyrics and emotion depicted in this song encourage us to come together and stay strong, and remind us that nothing is impossible to overcome, which I think is very fitting for this global pandemic,” Stevens explained.
“The beauty in all of this is that no matter how isolated we may feel, none of us are alone. Across the planet, we are all facing similar challenges and we are going to come out of this stronger and more united than we were before. If you feel alone, don’t hesitate to reach out to a friend or family member,” she continued. “Let’s be there for each other during this challenging time. Let’s allow this to remind us of what is most important: each other. We are all in this together.“
Stevens is the daughter of Fred and Renee Stevens and the granddaughter of Dick and Dee Lasse, and her siblings are Warren, Michael, and Rachael Stevens and Sarah Musick, all of Grangeville.
