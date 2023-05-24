KAMIAH — Long Camp RV Park will host the 10th annual “Classics on the Clearwater” car show and swap meet Saturday, June 3.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Long Camp RV Park, Highway 12, milepost 68. Entry fee for classic cars, project cars, cars for sale and vendors is $10 each. Call 208-935-7922 for details.
