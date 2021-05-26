KAMIAH — The 8th Annual Long Camp “Classics on the Clearwater” car show and swap is set for Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The trophies and raffle start at 2 p.m. Music will be played all day, and Connie’s burgers and curly fries will be available. The 2021-2022 car calendar photo shoot will take place after the presentations.
Show cars should check in no earlier than 7 a.m. There is a $10 fee, and vendor fee is $10 for a 10x10 space. Public admission is eight canned goods or a cash donation at the gate. All profits generated go to the EFO (Emergency Feeding Outreach) in Kamiah.
The event is hosted by Long Camp RV Park, Hwy 12, m.p. 68, one mile east of the Kamiah Bridge. For event info call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922
