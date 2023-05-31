KAMIAH — Long Camp RV Park will host the 10th annual “Classics on the Clearwater” car show and swap meet Saturday, June 3.
KAMIAH — Long Camp RV Park will host the 10th annual “Classics on the Clearwater” car show and swap meet Saturday, June 3.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Long Camp RV Park, Highway 12, milepost 68.
A $10 fee will enter a classic car or a drivable project car or allow a for-sale car to park on-site during the event. Check-in is no earlier than 7 a.m. In addition, vendor spaces are available for $10 apiece. Vendors can set up Friday from noon to 6 p.m., or Saturday, 6-8 a.m.
Judge’s awards will be given for classic and project cars. Music and entertainment will be offered throughout the day with concessions by C&C. Admission fee is eight cans or items of nonperishable food or a cash donation.
Profits from the event will go to Kamiah’s Emergency Feeding Ministries program to help locals in need.
For questions on the event, call 208-935-7922.
