A decade strong, Classics on the Clearwater held its 10th annual event on Saturday, June 3, at Long Camp RV Park at Kamiah with approximately 32 vehicles participating. Vintage car enthusiasts brought in their classic autos to show and tell about, and vendors brought in homemade goods and swap items to sell. Overall donations from the show totaled $1,503.85, along with a large amount of canned food, that will go toward Emergency Feeding Ministries.
Results are as follows:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.