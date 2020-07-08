CLEARWATER -- Volunteers from the Clearwater area and Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road will gather Saturday, July 11, at 8:30 a.m., to clean Sally Ann Road and Clearwater Main Street of litter. All volunteers are welcome. Those interested in helping should meet at the Clearwater Grange Hall. Bring gloves, water and appropriate weather gear. Trash bags will be provided.
For questions, call Linda at 208-926-4606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.