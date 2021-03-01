The Clearwater Basin Collaborative and University of Idaho Clearwater County extension are presenting a webinar series entitled, “Clearwater basin elk history, research & management” on March 22 and 24. For program info and registration go to: uidaho.edu/clearwater-events. Or contact Meladi Page at mpage@uidaho.edu or 208-476-4434 for information.
On Monday, March 22, 6-8:30 p.m. (Pacific Time), there will be the history of the Clearwater Basin Elk herd and its management, introduction to the Wildlife Habitat Restoration Initiative and major research findings of the Wildlife Habitat Restoration Initiative.
Wednesday, March 24, 6-8:30 p.m., elk habitat use analysis, modeling and application, use of the Wildlife Habitat Restoration Initiative by the Nez Perce – Clearwater National Forests and the Idaho Elk Management Plan and its Application to the Clearwater Basin.
Presenters include Jim Peek, Professor Emeritus, of the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources, John and Rachel Cook, of the National Council for Air & Stream Improvement (NCASI), Michael Wisdom, of the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Research Station, Kevin Labrum, of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and Zachary Swearingen and Clay Hickey, of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
