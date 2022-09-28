CLEARWATER — The annual Clearwater Chili Feed is Saturday, Oct. 1, 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Grange in Clearwater.

There will be chili, cornbread, beverages and dessert. The cost is by donation. There will also be a silent auction and the Elk City Wagon Road Museum will be open. For information call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465.

