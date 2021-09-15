CLEARWATER — Clearwater Grange annual Chili Feed is almost here. The date is Saturday, Oct. 2. On the menu is chili, cornbread, beverage and dessert. There will also be a silent auction to bid on. Donations will be taken for the meal.
The Elk City Wagon Road Museum will be open from 4-7 p.m. The museum is a collection of items from the 1800s when horses and wagons hauled supplies to the gold fields near Elk City. Be sure to see it while you eat chili and the fixins.
Volunteers are needed for a successful feed. This includes donated items for the silent auction and a variety of chili dishes, corn bread and desserts. Call Carole BonAnno at 208-926-7465 to help.
