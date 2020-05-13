CLEARWATER -- Joint collaboration between Friends of Elk City Wagon Road and the Clearwater Grange will sponsor two activities in May and June.
The first one will be the annual museum dessert Saturday, May 30, to showcase the Elk City Wagon Road Museum. It has been rescheduled from the usual date of Mother’s Day weekend to this new date. Visit the museum and enjoy a beverage and dessert with from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Donations to the museum can be made.
The Museum is located in the Grange Hall in Clearwater, four miles off U.S. Highway 13, on Sally Ann Road. The Elk City Wagon Road Museum is a look back in time at the late 1800s, early 1900s in the area. The settlement of Clearwater, Harpster, and Stites, was happening as well as the construction of the Wagon Road to Elk City. The wagon road was built to haul supplies to the booming mining camps along the way to Elk City. Previously supplies were hauled over the ancient Nez Perce Trail.
The second activity will be a community wide yard sale on Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone in the area can participate and sign up to be on a map that will be distributed at the grange that day. Spaces in the grange hall can also be rented for $10. Sign up for the map is by June 6 by calling Carole Bonono at 208- 926-7465, Sue Smith at 208-926-4278 or Linda Winters at 208-926-4606. Carole will also rent the spaces in the grange.
