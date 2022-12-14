CLEARWATER — Anyone in Clearwater and the surrounding area is welcome to attend the annual community Christmas party at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Clearwater IOOF (Oddfellows) Lodge on Main St. in Clearwater. The event returns after a pause for the past few years. This gives people a chance to get together and connect with neighbors. Turkey and ham are provided and those attending should bring a potluck dish to share. The event includes a gift exchange. To participate in the exchange, bring a wrapped gift ($5-$10 value). Women should bring a gift geared for a woman and men a gift for a man.

For questions, contact Patsy Hunter at 208-926-7355.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments