CLEARWATER — The community of Clearwater will be host to a community-wide yard sale Saturday, June 11. Sign up now to be placed on a map, which will be available at the grange hall that day. Call Linda at 208-926-4606 or Susanne at 208-926-4278 by Monday, June 6, to be placed on the map. The hall will also be available for table sales, $10 per table. Call Carole at 208-926-7465 to reserve a table.

