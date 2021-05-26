CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Community Yard Sale is set for Saturday, June 12. Sign up now to be a participant in the community yard sale.

The Clearwater Grange Hall in Clearwater will also be available for table sales, $10 per table. Call Carole at 208-926-7465 to reserve a table.

A map of the sales in the area will be available at the grange hall that day. To put your sale on the map, call Linda at 208-926-4606, by Monday, June 7.

