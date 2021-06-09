CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Community Yard Sale is set for this Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Grange Hall in Clearwater will be available for table sales, $10 per table. Call Carole at 208-926-7465 to reserve a table. A map of the sales in the area will be available at the grange hall that day. To put your sale on the map, call Linda at 208-926-4606.
